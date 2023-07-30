Sunday 30 July 2023

Güzelyurt residents are demanding the completion of the new hospital, the building of which began in 2017, Yeniduzen reports.

Construction began six years ago, following a lengthy campaign for a new hospital launched by NGOs and local MPs. Since the basic structure of the hospital was finished, no other work has been done to complete the building. It was pointed out that there have been nine changes of government since the time construction began.

Former Minister of Health, CTP Deputy Filiz Besim told Yeniduzen that the construction of the hospital had ground to a halt for the last four years. “Health has been completely sacrificed in Güzelyurt”, she said.

The Mayor of Güzelyurt Municipality Mahmut Özçınar, also emphasised that the hospital should be completed as soon as possible. Some associations and non-governmental organisations in the region are making great efforts to get the hospital finished as soon as possible, he said.

Since 1974, many people who lived in Güzelyurt have migrated from the region for various reasons because of the lack of investment. This has led to a decrease in population numbers in the area.

Yeniduzen