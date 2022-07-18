Monday, 18 July 2022

Work on 10 kilometres of road between the Güzelyurt and Doğancı junction on the Güzelyurt-Lefke dual carriageway has been completed. Work on that section of the 17.25-kilometre road which came into use in 2018, had been suspended for a variety of reasons.

The upper foundation and tarmaccing is now finished and road markings, signing and concrete barriers are now in place.

The aim has been to complete the work in time for 20 July, Peace and Freedom Day.

Mayor of Lefke Aziz Kaya speaking to BRT said that the road was very important for Lefke and will solve the traffic problems in the region, in particular those encountered in the morning.

Kibris Postasi