Saturday, 11 June 2022

The Harley Davidson Riders Club is to hold a rally on Friday, 24 June at 6pm at the Dikili Taş – Venetian Column in Nicosia to protest against the cost of living, Yeniduzen reported.

They issued the following statement:

“Dear friends; The economic crisis that our country is in and some shrewd people who saw this economic crisis as an opportunity have cooperated to end the people at the point reached. This is officially a workbench.

Since the day it was founded, our club has appeared in various charity and social events and has never been a party to religion, politics or racism. However, we could not remain silent any longer at this point. We waited… we waited… we waited…If there will be unity for the people, we waited to contribute. It seems that both the opposition and the unions could not do what was necessary, and even if they did, this turned into a show for themselves.

We are planning to launch a large and comprehensive action to put a stop to these [price] hikes and to make the voice of the people heard at the Nicosia Dikili Taş on the day and time determined at the end of June.

No microphone will be extended to any trade unionist or politician, that square will be the voice of the people! Of course, as a citizen, they are also our guests ‼ All our people are invited. ‼ Details coming soon.. “

Yeniduzen