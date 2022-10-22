Saturday, 22 October 2022

Ferry services between North Cyprus and Hatay in Turkey have been suspended until April next year because of winter weather conditions, BRT reported on Friday.

Services from Kyrenia and Famagusta are expected to resume once sea conditions improve in spring time.

HADO or the Hatay Sea Bus Enterprises announced on Friday that it is suspending its services between the TRNC and Hatay-Turkey during the winter months due to seasonal weather conditions.

More than 25,000 passengers have used the ferry service between the TRNC and Hatay.

There are two weekly ferries from Kyrenia and one from Famagusta.

The General Director Bülent Ok of HADO said that the majority of passengers were students from Kahramanmaraş, Diyarbakır, Adıyaman, Osmaniye and Gaziantep.

He also said that they were planning to add larger and more comfortable vessels to their fleet next year.

BRTK