Tuesday, 24 May 2022

The newly-launched Hatay-Kyrenia SeaBus services will be cancelled this week due to adverse weather conditions, BRT reported.

A statement made on the Hatay Sea Bus social media account said, “Due to the adverse weather conditions in the Mediterranean, the services of our ferry on the Hatay- TRNC line have been cancelled for this week“.

The statement also said that passengers who had purchased tickets had been informed and their fares refunded.

BRTK