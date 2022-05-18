Wednesday, 18 May 2022

The Hatay Sea Bus will begin its maiden voyage to Kyrenia on May 19, on Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, BRT reported

HADO will continue its routine voyages after the first trip on 19 May.

The Mayor of Hatay Lütfü Savaş announced on social media that HADO’s journeys will start on May 19.

Savaş said, “HADO launched its first expedition. It will arrive at the city of Kyrenia, which is also our twin city in the TRNC. Good luck to our region and my fellow countrymen”.

HADO departs from Hatay to Kyrenia on Tuesdays and Fridays at 13.00; On Thursdays and Sundays, it will depart from Kyrenia to Hatay at 14.00.

BRTK