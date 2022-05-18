LGC News logo

Hatay Sea Bus Launches Maiden Voyage to Kyrenia

  • 2:00 pm

North Cyprus News - Hatay Sea Bus - poster

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 

The Hatay Sea Bus will begin its maiden voyage to Kyrenia on May 19, on Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, BRT reported

HADO will continue its routine voyages after the first trip on 19 May.

The Mayor of Hatay Lütfü Savaş announced on social media that HADO’s journeys will start on May 19.

Savaş said, “HADO launched its first expedition. It will arrive at the city of Kyrenia, which is also our twin city in the TRNC. Good luck to our region and my fellow countrymen”.

HADO departs from Hatay to Kyrenia on Tuesdays and Fridays at 13.00; On Thursdays and Sundays, it will depart from  Kyrenia to Hatay at 14.00.

BRTK

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook