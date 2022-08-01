Monday, 1 August, 2022

Hatay Sea Buses will begin operating a service to Famagusta on 5 August, it was announced, BRTK reported.

A statement issued by the Hatay Metropolitan Municipality, said that Piyale Pasha ferry, which will begin services between Arsuz and Famagusta every Friday at 11:00, starting from August 5, and will depart from Famagusta to Arsuz at 23:45 on Sundays.

The ticket prices for the trip, which is expected to take an average of four and a half to five hours, will be 850 TL for civilian citizens and 650 TL for students.

The Mayor of Hatay Metropolitan Municipality Lütfü Savaş said: “We travel to Kyrenia twice a week. We have two outbound and two inbound trips. Now we will start with a trip to Famagusta once a week”, and stated that HADO journeys will increase to six per week.

The Arsuz-Kyrenia service by Hatay Sea Buses continues at 23.45 on Wednesdays and Sundays, and the Kyrenia-Arsuz service continues at 13.00 on Tuesdays and Fridays.

BRTK