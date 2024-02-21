Allegations that President of the Higher Education Planning, Supervision, Accreditation and Coordination Board (YÖDAK) Professor Turgay Avcı had a fake university degree have been refuted by a spokesperson from the Lebanese American University in Beirut, Kibris Postasi reports.

Citing an article written by Tom Cleaver in Cyprus Mail, Kibris Postasi reports that the spokesperson told Cyprus Mail that Turgay Avcı graduated from university under the name ‘Turgay Salih Zeki’, which was the name he used to use. The spokesperson announced that Avcı graduated from university in 1985 and had a degree in electrical engineering.

Confirming that Avcı had graduated, he stated that he graduated under his name before it was changed from ‘Turgay Silah Zeki’ – this was his name was changed under a surname law introduced by the ‘Turkish Federation State’.

As Avcı claimed, his degree was obtained in 1985 and was a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.

Turgay Avcı, who was a guest on the live broadcast of Kibris Postasi the other day, flatly denied the allegations against him and said that he had filed a total of seven lawsuits to clear his name and that he believed that “the right decision will ultimately be made in court“.

Avcı said, “If I had not graduated, I would not have worked as a Ministry of Foreign Affairs, dean or administrator. The accusations made are immoral. This job has now become a matter of honour for me“.

