Tuesday, 29 August 2023

North Cyprus had its first bout of long-awaited rain with an hour of torrential rain including in the capital Nicosia, Kibris Postasi reports.

The heavy downpour, which lasted for an hour, also affected other regions in the north.

Kibris Postasi also published on its website footage taken by a motorist of a flooded road in Nicosia last night.

