Friday, 4 November 2022

There will be fog and mist on Saturday and Sunday morning, the Met Office has said, Kibris Postasi reports.

The forecast for 5-11 November is that temperatures will be between 25-28 C inland and on the coast this weekend, falling to around 21-24 C for the rest of next week.

Heavy rain also is forecast between Monday and Friday.



Winds will blow from the north and east, moderate in some regions on rainy days.

Kibris Postasi