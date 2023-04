Friday, 21 April 2023

Heavy rainfall is expected today on the first day of Eid, the Met Office has warned.

The forecast for 21-26 April is that temperatures will be around 23-26 C inland and 19-22 C on the coast.

Rain is expected in some regions today and the skies will remain partly cloudy for the remainder of the forecast period.

Moderate breezes will blow from the south and west.

Kibris Postasi