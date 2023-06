Monday, 12 June 2023

Heavy rain is forecast in some regions for tomorrow (Tuesday) between midday and 6pm, the Met Office has said.

It also warned those whose homes are liable to flooding to take precautions.

The rest of the week will be clear or partly cloudy with possible thunderstorms for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures will be around 31-34 C inland and 27-30 C on the coast.

Winds will blow from the south and west.

Kibris Postasi