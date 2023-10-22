Sunday, 22 October 2023

Above-average rainfall* is expected in the country in November, former head of the Met Office Fehmi Oktay said, Kibris Postasi reports.

Attributing this effect on climate change, Oktay said that there is twice the likelihood of “intense rainfall” and temperatures that are 2-3 C above seasonal averages. *Traditionally, the rainy season begins in December and lasts until February. [Ed.]

Additionally, tornados have become more frequent on land and sea, he stated.

Oktay warned that the public should be aware of sudden changes in the weather, particularly in regard to potential flooding.

Kibris Postasi