Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Heavy rainfall is expected today, the Met Office has said.

The skies will remain partly cloudy with showers until next Monday, 20 November.

Temperatures will fall to between 24-27 C inland and on the coast.

Winds will blow moderate today and tomorrow from the north and east, and on the other days from the south and west. Winds will blow strong on rainy days.

Kibris Postasi