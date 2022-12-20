Tuesday, 20 December 2022

There will be very heavy rain in places, in particular the Karpaz region the Met Office has warned, Kibris Postasi reports.

Between 2.1-5 mm of rainfall or thunderstorms are forecast from around 6pm today and for the next 24 hours. In the Karpaz region, between 5.1 – 7.5mm of rain is expected.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with some rain in places.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy.

The highest air temperatures today are expected to be around 20-23 C inland and on the coast, falling to around 16-19 C for the remainder of the forecast period.

Winds will be moderate mainly from the north and east, occasionally strong.

Kibris Postasi