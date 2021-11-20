Rainy weather will continue throughout the weekend and into Monday. Temperatures will be between 17-19 C, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the Met Office, for the period between 20-26 November, the region will be under the influence of low pressure and related frontal systems will bring a mass of cool and humid air.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and rainy with thunderstorms.

Monday will be partly cloudy with rain showers until noon. It will remain partly cloudy for the remainder of the week.

On rainy days, the temperature will hover around 17-19 C. In the following days, temperatures will rise to 20-22 C.

Winds will blow moderate at times strong from the north and east, and on rainy days, it will be stormy in places.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning because of heavy downpours expected in some areas until midnight on Sunday.

Yeniduzen