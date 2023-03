Saturday, 18 March 2023

Heavy rains have caused flooding on some roads, while the Met Office has said that rainfall will continue throughout the weekend and into Monday, Yeniduzen reports.

From Tuesday onwards, the skies will clear and remain partly cloudy for the remainder of the week.

Temperatures will be around 18-21 C inland and on the coast. Winds will be moderate and occasionally strong from the north and west.

Winds will be stormy in places on Sunday.

Yeniduzen