Sunday, 15 January 2023

Roads in Famagusta have been closed following heavy rainfall which has caused the sewers to overflow, Yeniduzen reports.

The Mayor of Famagusta Süleyman Uluçay stated that a crisis desk had been set up and people can call 185 in the case of an emergency.

The mayor requested the public to avoid using flooded streets.

Famagusta Municipality, the District Governor’s Office, Police, Civil Defence and Fire Brigade are all working together during the floods, he said.

Yeniduzen