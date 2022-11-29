Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Heavy rainfall has caused sewage to overflow in many of the roads in Famagusta, Kibris Postasi reports.

Flooding and sewage overflow has been an ongoing problem for the town.

Locals have been complaining about the offensive smells coming from raw sewage seeping through the manhole covers and onto the streets.

Additionally, there are concerns about human health and citizens are looking to the municipality to solve the problem.

It was also reported that locals say that sewage works are carried out on main roads but the problem on side streets has been neglected.

Kibris Postasi