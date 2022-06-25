Saturday, 25 June, 2022

Pouring rain helped to quench the fires that have been burning between Mersinlik-Tatlısu for the last four days, the Chairman of the Disaster and Emergency Committee Hüseyin Cahitoğlu said, Yeniduzen reported.

“The rain finished the job. We can say that we are over it now, everything is under control“, he said.

Speaking to TAK News Agency, Cahitoğlu said there was nowhere that was not drenched with heavy downpours that fell last night. “The situation is good”, he said.

“There may be small amounts of smoke, these are under control and there is immediate intervention on the ground”, Cahitoğlu said.

Cahioğlu also noted that the construction equipment will remain in the area for a few more days and that the firebreaks will be remade during this time.

He also thanked the public, members of the business community and NGOs for their support by volunteering their help when called.

Yeniduzen