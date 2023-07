Saturday, 8 July 2023

Heavy rain is expected on the eastern side of the island on Sunday, the Met Office has said.

A low pressure system will create a hot and humid atmosphere.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday skies will be partly cloudy, while on Thursday and Friday, the skies will be clear.

Temperatures inland will be between 36-39 C and between 30-33 C on the coasts.

Winds will mainly blow from the north and west, moderate to occasionally strong.

Yeniduzen