Tuesday, 28 June, 2022

Heavy rainfall is expected today and tomorrow, the Met Office has said, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to the Met Office weather forecast covering 28 June – 4 July, the country will be under the influence of a low pressure system for the first two days and then hot and relatively humid air will arrive for the rest of the forecast period.

Skies will be partly cloudy for the remainder of the week, clearing on Monday, July 4.

The highest temperatures will be 34-37 C inland and 28-31 C on the coast.

Winds will blow moderate, occasionally strong from the north and west.

Kibris Postasi