Sunday, 16 October 2022

The World Meteorological Organisation has said that the effect of La Nina in the Central Pacific, which causes harsh, rainy winters, will continue until February, and that winter will be rainy, especially in Europe and in the Mediterranean basin, Director of the Meteorology Department, Raif İlker Buran said, Yeniduzen reports.

“From December to April, precipitation is expected to be around seasonal normals. The seasonal normal per square meter for December is 86 kilograms, while that of January is 75; Around 58 kilograms in February and 35 kilograms in March…“, Buran said.

“I think it will be a fruitful year for producers and a difficult year for local governments”, Buran said in reference to lack of infrastructure able to cope with flooding.

Yeniduzen