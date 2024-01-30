LGC News logo

Heavy Rains Prevent Aircraft Landing at Ercan

A Turkish Airlines’ plane coming from Ankara was unable to land at Ercan Airport because of heavy rains, and was forced to divert to Antalya, Yeniduzen reports.

Air Traffic Controls Union President Cem Kapısız  told Yeniduzen that the plane coming from Ankara could not land at Ercan Airport due to meteorological conditions and was diverted to Antalya.

Kapısız stated that the plane in question attempted to land in Ercan, but the weather conditions were not favourable, and noted that the plane would return to Ercan and make another attempt to land when the weather improved.

