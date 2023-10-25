Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Residents of Gaziveren village have signed a written petition complaining about ongoing construction on the beach.

Locals state that drivers of heavy lorries are passing through the village despite the fact that there is a sign stating that heavy vehicles are prohibited from driving through the village while there are alternative routes.

The village people said that cargo trucks and concrete mixers on their way to construction sites on Guzelyurt Bay, have caused serious damage to village roads and buildings, and that they make the roads, which are narrow, unsafe. The villagers have called on the authorities to act in this matter.

The people of Gaziveren also stated that they cannot find a place to swim because of the number of constructions on the coastline.

The demands of the people of Gaziveren, are as follows:

“Prohibiting the passage of heavy vehicles and cargo vehicles within Gaziveren village and carrying out inspections. Applying necessary sanctions to those who do not comply with the rules. Otherwise, the relevant institutions will be held responsible for any negative outcomes that may arise”.

Yeniduzen