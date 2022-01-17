Fewer foreign students are expected to travel home for the mid-term holiday because of soaring airfare prices and the unpredictability of pandemic rules, Yeniduzen reports.

As February approaches, many foreign students who have been looking forward to seeing their families again during the semester break, are having to reconsider leaving the island.

President of the Tourism and Travel Agencies Union Orhan Tolun, said that for the past two years, students have been hesitant to go on holiday because of the high cost of plane tickets and the uncertainty of changing pandemic rules. Additionally, Turkey has levied a higher tax on airfares, if this could be scrapped, then ticket prices could return to nearer normal, Tolun said.

According to airfare searches conducted by Yeniduzen on the Skyscanner website, the cost of a round trip from Ercan Airport to Istanbul between 1-15 February varies between 1,652 TL and 2,146 TL. Travelling to İzmir will cost between 1,883 and 2,290 TL, to Antalya between 1,580 and 2,354 TL, to Ankara 2,000 and 2,260 TL.

However, anyone travelling to London from Ercan between 1-15 February can expect to pay an average of 5,000 TL.

Price Difference Between South and North

A considerable difference in the cost of airfares between south and north Cyprus is noticeable when flying from the south of the island to London, Milan and Amsterdam.

Larnaca to London – 894 TL

Paphos to London – 753 TL

Ercan to Milan – 3,350 TL

Larnaca to Milan – 2,321 TL

Ercan to Amsterdam – 4,700 TL

Larnaca to Amsterdam – 2,823 TL

