High Toll of Traffic Accidents in First Six Months of 2022

  • 11:33 am

North Cyprus Accident - Nicosia-Guzelyurt Main Road
[Nicosia – Güzelyurt Main Road – May – 2022]
Saturday, 9 July 2022

There have been numerous traffic accidents, some fatal in North Cyprus in the first six months of this year, Yeniduzen reported.

According to the General Directorate of Police data, between January 1 and June 30, a total of 861 traffic accidents occurred, 11 of which were fatal and 314 people were injured.

A total of 13 people died in traffic accidents in that time period and 425 were injured and a total of 44,909,665 TL worth of damage was caused.

The distribution of traffic accidents by district is as follows:

Nicosia – 661, Kyrenia – 580, Famagusta – 433, Güzelyurt -102, İskele – 85.

Yeniduzen

