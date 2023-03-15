Wednesday, 15 March 2023

A hiker who slipped off a cliff while hiking on the Tashkent hiking trail was rescued by Tashkent Nature Park teams and then the Fire Brigade teams who arrived later at the scene, Yeniduzen reported.

Director of Tashent Nature Park Kemal Başat said the following:

“We saved someone today. Our teams, which started the search immediately after a call was made to the 1190 Wildlife Support Line by the Fire Brigade with the news that a person slipped and fell off the cliff in the Tashkent region, reached the victim in a short time.

‘The person, who fell about 30 metres from the cliff, was carried to the ambulance on a stretcher together with the firefighter, health and police teams who came to the scene in a short time.

“As far as we have learned, it is very fortunate and pleasing that there are no serious injuries.

“The fact that the Nicosia fire brigade team reached us by thinking practically allowed us to reach the casualty, even if it took 5-10 minutes, to talk to him and comfort him a bit, and to keep him conscious until the paramedics arrived. Then the medical teams, firefighters and police came to the scene in a short time and made the necessary interventions, we thank them.

“At these times, the ground, especially the green grass, can be very slippery. When going out in nature, choosing the right shoes and paying close attention to the marked areas are essential. Please take the necessary precautions and be very careful”.

Yeniduzen