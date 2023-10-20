Friday, 20 October 2023

The recently upgraded Hirondel junction in Kyrenia will be renamed Rauf Raif Denktaş Square, Kibris Postasi reports.

Kyrenia Mayor Murat Şenkul posted the following on social media:

“At our council meeting last night, we unanimously approved the implementation of the decision taken in the previous period.

“The name of the square, known as Hirondel but unnamed in address records, is now: Rauf Raif Denktaş Square.

“Official letters will be sent to the necessary departments as soon as possible and the decision will be recorded in the address and map information.

“There will be those who are happy with this decision, and there will be those who do not like it very much, but even those harshly controversial days of the past would have been much more sincere, much more manly, and much more ‘us’ than the conditions we are in today.

“We miss that togetherness, the days when we were not strangers to each other even if we argued and fought.” Even before we were elected, we made it a principle to accept and love Kyrenia as a whole, and for this reason, at every opportunity;

“We say we are Kyrenia Together.

“On the occasion of this decision, we are happy to see their names in many parts of our city:

“Ziya Rızkı, Naci Talat, we remember with respect Dr. Fazıl Küçük, A. Mithat Berberoğlu, Salih Miroğlu, Mustafa Çağatay, Osman Örek and now Rauf Raif Denktaş”.

Kibris Postasi