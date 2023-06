Sunday, 11 June 2023

A hit-and-run driver has been identified and arrested, Kibris Postasi reports.

As previously reported, Ayşe Göktemiz (52) was crossing Ecevit Street in Güzelyurt at around 11pm on Friday, when she was hit by a car whose driver fled the scene.

The police state that 43-year-old Vural Kılıçoğlu was arrested in connection with the incident.

