Saturday, 27 August 2022

A region of low pressure will bring hot and humid air to North Cyprus, the Met Office has said, Yeniduzen reported.

Temperatures forecast until 2 September will be around 34-37 C during the week. On Monday, Tuesday morning there will be mist in places. Skies will be partly cloudy from Monday.

The highest air temperature will generally be around 34 – 37 C inland and around 32 – 35 C on the coast.

Winds will be moderately strong, mostly from the south and west.

Yeniduzen