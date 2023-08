Friday, 4 August 2023

Temperatures will remain high with some humidity from tomorrow, the Met Office forecasts, Kibris Postasi reports.

The forecast from 5 to 11 August, is that there will be low clouds next week.

Temperatures will be between 37-40 C inland and between 33-36 C on the coasts.

Winds generally will be moderate, occasionally strong from the south and west.

Yeniduzen