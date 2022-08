Friday, 5 August, 2022

The Met Office weather report for 6-12 August states that the air will be hot and humid, with a misty start to some mornings, Yeniduzen reported.

The skies will be slightly cloudy at times.

Temperatures will be between 36-39 C inland and between 31-34 C on the coast.

Winds will be mainly from the south and west, blowing moderate to strong at times.

Yeniduzen