The Metehan (Agios Dometios) border checkpoint is in the news again because of traffic congestion, Yeniduzen reports.

Motorists crossing from north to south have reported that currently, it takes about one hour queuing to reach the Metehan roundabout.

According to the information obtained by the newspaper, while three checkpoints in the north serve the people crossing, two of the checkpoints in the south have been painted but do not appear to be operating.

While the Turkish Cypriot side has been making efforts to widen the road for some time, the Greek Cypriot side, in the initial package it announced for Turkish Cypriot citizens, stated that steps would be taken to facilitate crossings.

It has been proposed that other checkpoints be opened to ease traffic congestion.

