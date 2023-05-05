Friday, 5 May 2023

A fire that broke out south of Yeşilırmak village at around 1pm today, is now largely under control, Yeniduzen reports. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

According to the Police Press Officer, the Police Fire Brigade, Civil Defence, Forestry Department teams, military personnel and locals combined efforts to extinguish the fire.

By 8pm, the fire was largely under control.

Witnesses to the fire said that a very large area of land had been destroyed by the fire which was being blown toward Yesilirmak village.

Stating that a helicopter belonging to the Security Forces Command intervened in the fire from the air, Minister of Agriculture Dursun Oğuz said a request had been made to Turkey and to the British bases for helicopters.

The Mayor of Lefke Aziz Kaya, said that because of the terrain, there were some areas which could not be reached by fire engines.

“The weather conditions are very bad, there is a very strong wind, it has a negative effect. The fire started on steep terrain. This is another negative situation. Vehicles cannot intervene at some places. That’s why helicopter support is needed“, he said.

Meanwhile, this evening efforts to cool the 700 square metres of burnt terrain, continue.

It is hoped that there will be rain tomorrow to help with the cooling.

Yeniduzen