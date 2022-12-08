Thursday, 8 December 2022

Official data from the TRNC Central Bank shows that as of the end of September, the total amount of bank loans rose to 48.956 billion Turkish Lira, Yeniduzen reports.

By comparison, at the same time period last year, the number was 30.612 billion Turkish Lira.

The breakdown of this year’s bank loans which increased by 60 percent in one year, is as follows:

Business loans: 36.259 billion lira.

Consumer loans: 8.606 billion lira.

Loans in foreign currency 30.684 billion lira.

Loans in Turkish Lira 18.272 billion lira.

Nonperforming loans which were 1.801 billion lira as of end June 2022 increased by 6.12 percent to 1.911 billion lira as of end September.

Yeniduzen