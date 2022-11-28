Monday, 28 November 2022

The cost of airfares has become prohibitive for those people who are paid in Turkish Lira.

As many people contemplate going abroad for the New Year to visit relatives or going for a holiday, they are faced with massive price increases.

Even if tickets are purchased one month in advance, flying abroad has become a luxury, Yeniduzen writes.

The difference in airfare prices when flying from Ercan and Larnaca is astonishing.

Flights from Ercan to London are three times the price compared to flying from Larnaca, while flights to the Netherlands cost one and a half times more from Ercan compared to Larnaca.

Airfares

Ercan-Istanbul: Between 1,673 TL – 2,836 TL

Ercan-Ankara: 2,416 TL – 3,708 TL.

Ercan-Adana: 2,106 TL – 3,697 TL.

Ercan-London: 7,412 TL – 15,552 TL

Ercan-Netherlands: 8,957 TL – 11,027 TL

Larnaca-London: 2,758 TL – 5,961 TL

Larnaca- Netherlands: 5,583 TL – 9,468 TL

Yeniduzen