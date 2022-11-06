Sunday 6 November 2022

A 39-year-old man was accidentally shot in the face with shotgun pellets on the first day of the Big Hunt, Kibris Postasi reports.

Raşit Üzümcü (39), who was hunting on open land in the western part of Gaziveren village was shot by other hunters in the area. He was taken to Nicosia State Hospital and remains under observation following treatment.

Meanwhile, police who were conducting checks to ensure hunters were observing distancing rules have taken action against three people who were hunting around Yuvacık Pond, which is closed to hunters. Hunters must keep 500 metres away from dams and ponds.

Kibris Postasi