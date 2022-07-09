Saturday, 9 July 2022

There has been a new wave of Covid-19 infections in the country with the latest sub-variant Omicron, Kibris Postasi reported.

President of the Cyprus Turkish Medical Association, Dr.Özlem Gürkut told Kibris Postasi that the public should continue with vaccinations because Omicron is very infectious.

She said that during the Eid holiday, more people will gather together to celebrate. In which case, the elderly and clinically vulnerable should be protected. Indoor spaces should be well ventilated and outdoor gatherings are preferable.

Dr. Gürkut said, “Gatherings should be held in open areas and if it is to be indoors, the doors should be open, it is very important for the elderly to wear masks, it is very important for people with symptoms to get tested and use masks”.

According to the latest data collected by the Ministry of Health, between 29 June – 5 July, 2,251 people tested positive for the coronavirus and one person died.

