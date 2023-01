Monday, 30 January 2023

The police have warned drivers to take care while driving on the Kaplıca- Tatlısu, Pamuklu-Çayırova and Mehmetçik village main roads, Kibris Postasi reported.

This is because of a hailstorm in the Iskele region which has led to icy and slippery conditions on the roads.

