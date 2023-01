Friday, 6 January 2023

Police arrested 28 male Syrian refugees, six children and two females for illegally entering the country in the early hours of this morning, Yeniduzen reports.

They were being transported to Alayköy by van, when police stopped them and arrested them and three others suspected of transporting the migrants from Karşıyaka, where they landed.

The skipper of the boat on which they arrived has not been identified.

The court ordered that those arrested be detained for three days.

Yeniduzen