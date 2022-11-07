Monday, 7 November 2022

The Immigration Amnesty is valid for 90 days between 6 November 2022 and 3 February 2023 inclusively, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to a statement made by the Ministry of Interior, foreigners who have been deemed as illegal residents in the TRNC, can apply for amnesty on the official website. They must apply within 90 days of the effective start date and will get amnesty by paying a fee.

The statement notes that those who have already benefited from Immigration Amnesty between 4 November 2021 and 31 January 2022 cannot benefit again.

The statement reads as follows: “Those who reside in the TRNC: Persons who do not leave the country even though the Residence, Work, Doing Business, Business and Student Permits granted to them upon entry to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have expired; Provided that you pay a minimum wage within 10 days from the date of approval of the Immigration Office after making an online application.

“Persons who enter with a tourist visa and do not leave the country even though it has expired; Provided that you pay a minimum wage within 10 days from the date of approval of the Immigration Office after making an online application,

Persons who have been dismissed due to Unauthorised Residence and Work; Provided that you pay a minimum wage within 10 days from the date of approval of the Immigration Office after making an online application.

Foreign nationals who are expelled from the TRNC and abroad due to work or residence without a work permit; They will be able to benefit from the amnesty by paying a minimum fee when they enter the country after they personally apply to the TRNC consulates or representations abroad within 90 days and after the necessary examination and approval by the Immigration Department”.

For full details click here

Kibris Postasi