Monday, 6 March, 2022.

The pandemic and increasing poverty has led to more social problems and an increase in violence towards women, Yeniduzen reported.

Agencies involved in supporting women who are forced to leave their home because of a violent partner and try to survive whilst looking after their children, are not sufficiently supported by the state, the article says.

In view of the fact that the cost of living has soared in North Cyprus, driven by the weak Turkish Lira, women who cannot afford to support themselves and their children are often obliged to return home to live with a violent partner.

Currently, there are eight women and six children in the 12 room Women’s Shelter. Meanwhile, 120 women are receiving external support every year. Those women receive counselling and advice. There is good communication between agencies, it was said, however, the state needs to do much more to help such women survive.

There have been calls on the state to provide low cost or free nursery places and low-rent accommodation for women forced to leave home.

The minimum wage is not enough to support a broken family, the report said.

Yeniduzen