Monday, 6 November 2023

There has been a noticeable increase in the destruction of dogs in the country, a statement from Cyprus Turkish Bar Association’s Animal Rights Committee said, Kibris Postasi reports.

Calling for deterrent and effective penalties to prevent such crimes, the committee recalled that the poisoning and killing of animals is prohibited under Chapter 154 of the Penal Code and the Animal Welfare Law.

The Animal Rights Committee stated that there was footage taken on Saturday, 4 November, in Kumyalı, when a dog was poisoned and thrown from a vehicle.

The statement from the Animal Rights Committee also stressed the importance of reviewing and monitoring practices related to the sale of agricultural pesticide.

The Committee claimed that even though the perpetrators of the crime in question have been identified through the use of in-car camera recordings, law enforcement agencies have not yet obtained the camera footage related to the incident, which they could have collected as evidence.

The Committee called for a detailed investigation, including collecting the evidence from the complainant and searching for residues of poisons in the area and sharing the findings with the public.

It was necessary to apprehend, investigate and bring the perpetrator/s to court, the Committee emphasised.

Kibris Postasi