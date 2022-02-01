Tuesday, 01 February, 2022.

The son of businessman Mehmet Akacan who received a gunshot wounds to his foot outside his home in Bellapais on Monday has said that his family is not receiving any police protection despite having asked for it, and this was the second incident where the family had been threatened and told to pay a large sum of money. Bulut Akacan, on camera, made the following statement.

“Today, five shots were fired at my father. Those who have done this are the people who entered our restaurant and opened fire. These are the people who fired 10 shots in our restaurant.

“These people are asking us for 1 million pounds. They made it clear to us and said that you either pay this money or we will shoot someone in your family. We gave the audio recording of this to the police.

“These men threatened us and said they wanted 1 million pounds, and we demanded protection, but it was futile.

“ Today, they shot my father five times and maybe my father will be crippled. Obviously, our state will not be able to protect us. We are not going to defend ourselves like bandits, so let’s get rid of this trouble by paying this money.

“ These people constantly threaten us and say that they will take this money. They constantly press us by saying that the politicians in Turkey and the politicians in the TRNC are behind us.

“We have nothing else to do, if they can’t find a solution to this issue, let them tell us, let’s pay this money and get rid of it“.

