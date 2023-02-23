Thursday, 23 February 2023

Kyrenia Municipality has embarked on a two-day programme of spraying to control the Pine Beetle, an insect which is widespread across Cyprus, Kibris Postasi reports.

Biological sprays have been used in many areas in Kyrenia, particularly in school gardens and parks.

Pine Beetles tend to lay eggs under the bark of dead or dying trees, in the absence of which they will choose healthy trees, invariably killing them off. The life cycle of the beetle is between six months and two years, depending on climate conditions. Drought is likely to cause an increase in beetle populations as are storms which help to spread the insect beyond its normal range, [Ed.]

The aim is to control infestation but not to totally eradicate the beetle which is part of the ecosystem.

Kibris Postasi