Monday, 27 February 2023

Technical teams have begun inspecting school buildings for safety standards regarding their ability to withstand earthquakes, Yeniduzen reports.

Following a number of catastrophic earthquakes which affected southern Turkey and Syria claiming the lives of 41,000 people, the Prime Ministry Earthquake Control Committee ordered that teams begin to inspect school buildings.

On Sunday, the first inspections began in Famagusta at the Namık Kemal High School and Turkish Maarif College.

In a statement, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said, “As we promised the public, we took the first step to be prepared for earthquakes, starting with Namık Kemal High School and Gazi Famagusta Turkish Maarif College, and our children’s education homes, in Famagusta district today” .

Üstel also announced that together with the joint work of Prime Ministry officials and the Earthquake Inspection Committee, they will first separate all schools according to risk groups, and will immediately implement the recommended action plan depending on the results of the survey to be published.

Yeniduzen