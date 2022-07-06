Wednesday, 6 July 2022

The intermittent power cuts imposed across the country should end as of today, Kibris Postasi reported.

Fuel is being delivered to the Teknecik power station and with the additional generators supplied by Turkey being put into operation, normal power supply should be restored.

According to Kib-Tek Chairman of the Board, Hasan Akyiğit, if the combined conversion process is carried out in the power plants, the energy efficiency will rise above 50 percent. “With the fuel support, the interruptions ended”, he said.

He also went on to say that Kib-Tek was not to blame for the fuel shortages and that the shipping company Sideral Denizcilik was at fault for not bringing fuel to the country.

The Kib-Tek chairman said that Sideral Denizcilik had been fined previously for late fuel deliveries. “After the penalty, they used this as leverage and did not bring fuel to the country“, Akyiğit said,

He said that Kib-Tek had been caught unawares when the fuel supply was running low. “As an institution, we had to buy fuel at a higher cost after what happened“, Akyiğit said.

Akyiğit added that Kib-Tek has instructed its lawyers and will not let this matter drop.

In a separate report by Yeniduzen, it said that on Monday, Kib-Tek had purchased 50 MW of electricity from South Cyprus to make up some of the shortfall in power supply in the north, according to the Greek Cypriot press. The report said that Kib-Tek had asked for twice that amount of power but the south was unable to supply it because of increased energy demands across the border.

Kibris Postasi, Yeniduzen