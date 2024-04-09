Jazz fans will be pleased to know that the “Etel International Jazz Festival” will be back for the fourth time between June 20/23, Yeniduzen reports.

This festival organised by Etel Jazz will bring six concerts performed by four different jazz bands from around the world.

There will be performances over four days at Ilgaz (Gillham Vineyard) in Alsancak and Brasserie Çağlayan (formerly Çağlayan Restaurant) in Nicosia.

“Etel International Jazz Festival”, which has carved its name into the country’s annual music calendar as one of the main events, will feature performances by Elif Çağlar from Turkey, Joander Santos from Brazil, Wax and Boogie from Spain, and Lara Ferrari with her special orchestra from Italy. Istanbul artist Elif Çağlar will open the festival at Gillham Vineyard, followed by reciprocal concerts at Gillham and Nicosia Çağlayan on the 2nd and 3rd nights of the festival, and the festival will conclude with a concert by Lara Ferrari and her orchestra from Italy performing “Amy’s Box” (Amy Winehouse songs).

The opening act will be by jazz composer and vocalist Elif Çağlar, who combines jazz composition and vocals in Turkey. She will be presenting both her own compositions from the albums M-U-S-I-C and Misfit, as well as beloved jazz standards to jazz enthusiasts. Cypriot jazz musicians Christos Yerolatsitis on piano, Stelios Xydias on percussion, and Cahit Kutrafalı on bass guitar will accompany Elif Çağlar.

Elif Çağlar’s first CD, M-U-S-I-C, featuring all original compositions and arrangements by a female jazz vocalist, released from Nu-Dc Records, holds the distinction of being a first in Turkish music history. In November 2013, Çağlar also appeared on the album “Blues ile Birlikte Hayata/With Blues to Life ” alongside Chicago’s blues masters Jimmy Burns and Katherine Davis.

She won the title of Best Jazz Musician twice at the 11th and 13th Radio Boğaziçi Music Awards. Her latest album “Misfit,” featuring renowned jazz musicians Aaron Parks, Harish Raghavan, and Eric Harland, was released in May 2015.

Get ready for plenty of fun and dancing with Joander Santos. Guitarist Joander Santos, who can play various musical instruments such as piano, drums, and flute, will bring the best Samba Bossa Nova songs to the festival, providing jazz enthusiasts with an enjoyable night.

As a representative of the graceful and romantic Brazilian jazz tradition initiated by the great masters Antonio Carlos Jobim and João Gilberto in the 1950s, Santos will bring the finest works of Brazilian jazz to Cyprus with his contemporary jazz interpretation, inviting guests to enjoy plenty of entertainment and dancing. Santos will be accompanied by our country’s successful bass guitarist Cahit Kutrafalı at the concert.

Meanwhile, renowned Italian singer Lara Ferrari will present Amy’s Box, reminiscent of an Amy Winehouse concert. a prominent figure on the international jazz scene. Lara Ferrari is coming to Cyprus with her new project dedicated to the late world-famous singer Amy Winehouse. Having been a guest at the festival twice before, Lara Ferrari, who has been powerfully influenced by the tumultuous life of the British singer, has eagerly followed in her musical career.

She will present the songs of Amy Winehouse with her unique interpretation to jazz enthusiasts for the first time in Cyprus through her project “AMY’S BOX,” filled with love, pain, conflicting emotions, and unadulterated truths.

There will be an unforgettable Wax & Boogie night with Ster and David. Wax & Boogie, one of the best groups in the blues, rhythm, and boogie-woogie scene over the years, will meet festival-goers once again with another fantastic concert.

Ster Wax and David Giorcelli have successfully captured the true spirit of African-American traditional musicians and transformed it into their own expression. They have mastered the language of black music in rich and diverse ways. Ster and David easily navigate through different waves of the genre with their intense and fiery “slows,” and their rich programs abound with boogie-woogie, rock’n’roll, swing, or jumps. You can experience David’s power and emotion on the piano and Ster’s vocal prowess throughout the concert.

The musicians accompanying them are known for bringing this blues style developed by black people in Chicago’s ‘South Side’ several decades ago.

PROGRAMME

June 20th Thursday, 9:00 PM – VINEYARD June 21st Friday, 9:00 PM – JOANDER SANTOS (Brazil) – GILLHAM VINEYARD WAX & BOOGIE (Spain) – BRASSERIE June 22nd Saturday, 9:00 PM – WAX & BOOGIE – GILLHAM VINEYARD – JOANDER SANTOS – BRASSERIE June 23rd Sunday, 5:00 PM (GALA) CONCERT – AMY’S BOX – LARA FERRARI Sings AMY WINEHOUSE (Italy) – GILLHAM VINEYARD

Yeniduzen