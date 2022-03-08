Wednesday, 8 March, 2022.

The Press Workers’ Union (Basin-Sen) gathered in front of Parliament and issued a statement on the occasion of March 8, International Working Women’s Day, Kibris Postasi reported.

The statement went as follows: “We are [standing] in front of an Assembly composed of 70 percent men. The Cabinet of the newly established government is all men. The president elected is male”.

The statement went on to say that the union would work for removing obstacles to women’s employment and expand the availability of free kindergarten facilities, to have nursing homes for the sick and elderly, to reduce the burden on working women, and to have provisions at work for breastfeeding women. They also want to legalise parental leave to prevent discrimination. Preventing rape, sexual abuse and femicide were high on the agenda as was putting an end to sex slavery, which is an abuse of human rights.

